Cooloola Coast newlyweds head over heels

HAPPILY EVER AFTER: Rainbow Beach locals Cleresse and Jack Humphrey had their wedding recently at the Maleny Hotel.

HAPPILY EVER AFTER: Rainbow Beach locals Cleresse and Jack Humphrey had their wedding recently at the Maleny Hotel.

IT WAS love at first sight for this romantic Rainbow Beach couple who tied the knot at Platypus Creek then had the reception at the nearby Maleny Hotel among 70 of their closest friends and family on September 14.

Cleresse Humphrey (nee Clark), 22, and Jack Humphrey, 22, have worked with each other for the past couple of years since when Jack was just starting his apprenticeship at Ed's Bakery.

Cleresse is a bakery shop assistant and Jack is a baker.

Cleresse and Jack Humphrey on their wedding day at Maleny.

The two lovebirds are head over heels for each other.

"He was always finishing work when I started, but when we weren't working we would hang out at the beach. However, we didn't start dating until a few months later as I was insistent on being friends," she said.

Cleresse grew up near Oakey before moving to Rainbow Beach six years ago, but most of her family live in Gympie and Jack grew up in Gootchie.

Jack's best man was Alexander Gergos and his groomsmen were his brother Ross and a friend from high school, Harlev Litzow.

Cleresse's maid-of-honour was her sister Matilda and bridesmaids were Rachel McFarlane and Loretta Tonscheck who have been friends since Year 6.

The bridal party was dressed in an off-the-shoulder dusty/pastel pink dress to compliment the wine-red ties on the groomsmen.

Cleresse thought it would be an excellent idea to let her chef husband prepare the cake and it was the best decision.

"I put him (Jack) to the test and he made our cake. It was a choc mud centre with fudge icing," she said.

Once the ceremony was over, Jack and Cleresse spent two weeks in Greece for their honeymoon where they mainly stayed in Crete, but managed to check out Santorini and Athens.