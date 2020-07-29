Menu
The Tin Can Bay man was found with $300 of cocaine and ecstasy at a nightclub. Picture: File photo
News

Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
29th Jul 2020 12:01 AM
A 24-YEAR-OLD Tin Can Bay man busted with $300 of cocaine and ecstasy at a popular nightclub in Maroochydore was on parole at the time.

At 1am on March 21, security guards detained from The Post Office Bar on Ocean Street detained Aiden Kalem Dyett Dolling and approached police who were patrolling the safe night precinct.

The guards gave police Dyett Dolling’s licence and two clip seal bags they found on him, one containing cocaine and one containing a broken orange ecstasy pill.

Dyett Dolling had purchased the drugs for $300 before heading to Ocean Street, the court heard.

Dyett Dolling pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to possession of cocaine and ecstasy.

The court Dyett Dolling had been on parole for about a month when he was caught.

He told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he was a disability support worker and lived near Tin Can Bay.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter for sentencing on August 24.

