Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nothing ignites the imagination like a rocket launch and the region could receive a huge boost if a site was built on the coast, which experts have flagged as a possible future home for the industry.
Nothing ignites the imagination like a rocket launch and the region could receive a huge boost if a site was built on the coast, which experts have flagged as a possible future home for the industry.
Council News

Cooloola Coast launch site could bring 45 jobs

scott kovacevic
by
1st Dec 2018 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUILDING a $10 million reusable rocket launch site on the Cooloola Coast could help blast the region into the future, a report into the idea has revealed.

According to an economic impact model generated by Gympie Regional Council using data from the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research, the region's job numbers and economy would get a significant boost.

Based on data from the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research, the report says creating 30 jobs in the industry would generate another 15 jobs in the region, and a further 15 outside it.

Forty of those jobs would be filled by local residents.

The region's economic output would be boosted by $7.18 million, with $3.14 million in value-add tacked on.

The space industry could rocket the region into the future.
The space industry could rocket the region into the future. ESA/CNES/ARIANESPACE/S MARTIN

The region was flagged as a potential home for a launch site at a State Government inquiry into creating jobs last month.

University of Queensland Professor Michael Smart said the region had several appealing factors, including a latitude similar to Florida's Kennedy Space Centre, a safe launch path over the ocean, and airspace easily controlled thanks to the presence of the Tin Can Bay army base.

And while rockets might conjure images of a far flung future, Products For Industry special projects manager Nick Green said the industry was much closer than people think.

Mr Green, who told the October inquiry the region was "unique” and whose company was involved in Queensland's first commercial rocket launch near Goondiwindi last week, said there were likely to be about 20 launches in Australia next year.

"We're hitting the very last stages of what would be the first step,” he said.

Employment was not the only industry to get a boost, either.

Mr Green said tourism would also win, with very few things sparking the imagination like a launch.

"The kids want to watch, and bring the parents along,” he said.

"And then the parents fall in love.

"It turns into an event. You come for the rocket and stay for the environment.”

cooloola coast gympie council gympie regional council rainbow beach space
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Former Falcons coach has big plans for Gympie Devils

    premium_icon Former Falcons coach has big plans for Gympie Devils

    News Gympie Devils new coach is hoping to restore faith in the team and double the number of players for next season.

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    Tourism, business leaders beg Gympie council to listen

    premium_icon Tourism, business leaders beg Gympie council to listen

    News Tourism industry and business groups want to be engaged

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    Perrett lets fly as negotiations stall on uni expansion

    premium_icon Perrett lets fly as negotiations stall on uni expansion

    News State Govt accused of blocking Gympie youth opportunities

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    Who are we and where are we going? Official projections tell

    premium_icon Who are we and where are we going? Official projections tell

    News Forecasts show we are getting older - and younger in some spots

    • 1st Dec 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners