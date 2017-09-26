Cooloola Coast is more than Rainbow, Tin Can Bay

IF you've been brave enough to poke your head outside lately, you'll know it's pretty hot - obviously.

But fear not. Although conditions have been hideously dry, there are places across our region where you can cool off without driving the electricity bill through the roof.

We've mentioned in this feature that Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach will undoubtedly be the places to be these school holidays.

Families will cram into sweltering cars for the drive to the coast, but there are other options.

Searys Creek isn't exactly a secret. It's well signposted and is off Rainbow Beach Rd.

Poona Lake in the Great Sandy National Forest. Contributed/Tourism Sunshine Coa

For many travellers, it's something interesting on the way to the main event, but if you're looking for a place to cool off in relative peace and quiet, it's definitely worth making a stop.

Visitors will find a shaded boardwalk covered overhead by dense native trees, leading to a small clearing.

There are wooden steps leading down to one of two swimming areas, shallow and clear, where swimmers of all skills can take a refreshing dip.

If you're looking to go even further off the beaten track, and are willing to brave a walk for a big pay-off, Poona Lake might just be the thing as well.

A standard car will get you to the Bymien Picnic Area at the edge of Freshwater Rd.

Then it's out of the car for a 40-minute bushwalk through Great Sandy National Park to the lake.

The reward for the walk is absolutely stunning, with the lake bordered by paperbark trees and sand dunes.

The water itself is slightly coloured by nearby tea trees, but still stunningly clear and a perfect place to cool off on a scorching hot day.

So, if the idea of braving massive beach crowds doesn't sound like the best way to spend your holiday, just know there's plenty of other options on the Cooloola Coast.

The Gympie Times will be profiling day trips around our region this week.