Cooloola Coast hospital? Why it can and must be done

COOLOOLA Coast residents will be asked to get involved in a new campaign for a Cooloola Coast hospital, probably at Tin Can Bay.

Petitions forms will be prepared over the next few week and residents with mail delivery or post office boxes will receive them soon after that.

At Rainbow Beach, where there are no household mail deliveries and no letterboxes, residents will be reached via post office boxes or petition forms left at various businesses, including the Rainbow Beach Medical Centre.

The campaign got under way yesterday at a public meeting at Tuncunba Hall, Tin Can Bay.

Coast medico, Dr Peter Martin called the meeting, which was also attended by Gympie MP Tony Perrett and about 80 residents, from Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay.

Dr Martin owns the Cooloola Coast Clinic at Tin Can Bay and its branch practice, the Rainbow Beach Medical Centre.

He told the meeting he envisaged a small health facility suitable for emergencies, day surgery by visiting specialists and internet consultations with specialists, including in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

"The emergency facility would provide for emergency treatment and stabilisation of patients before ambulance or other transport to larger hospitals, if needed," he said.

Mr Perrett said he envisaged petition forms would take a few weeks to write and organise, allowing a few more months to gather signatures for presentation to parliament before the end of the year.

He said it would be his job also to liaise with the Health Minister and others and to keep the campaign going in the New Year, prior to site selection and design.

Dr Martin said he expected it would take about two years before the hospital was in operation, even with fair winds from public support and government engagement.