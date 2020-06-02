Cooloola Coast GP’s other passion to medicine
PART time GP at Cooloola Coast General Practice, Dr Andrew Peacock said he rediscovered his love of photography while travelling the world to practise medicine.
Dr Peacock took these stunning shots recently at Tin Can Bay and shared them to his Instagram page @footlooseFotography.
Dr Peacock’s love for photography is matched only by his desire to help people in a medical career that has spanned the US and volunteer work in Asia.
It was while travelling to these places his high school love for photography was rekindled when some of his early photographs of Nepal and India were published in Lonely Planet publications.
While the travel restrictions currently in place for COVID-19 means he is unable to pursue his usual part time work for an adventure travel company called Lindblad Expeditions in the polar regions.
Meanwhile he is enjoying exploring more of the Cooloola Coast and Noosa area closer to his Sunrise Beach home and the Tin Can Bay practice.