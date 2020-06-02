Cooloola Coast GP’s other passion to medicine

This Cooloola Coast GP has a stunning secret pastime. Photo by: Adam Head

This Cooloola Coast GP has a stunning secret pastime. Photo by: Adam Head

PART time GP at Cooloola Coast General Practice, Dr Andrew Peacock said he rediscovered his love of photography while travelling the world to practise medicine.

Dr Andrew Peacock is also an adventure photographer. Photo by: Adam Head

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Gympie crowns their takeaway kings and queens

Find out how this Gympie business is beating the odds

Gympie Central's colourful gesture for reconciliation

Tin Can Bay sunrise. Photo by: Andrew Peacock

Dr Peacock took these stunning shots recently at Tin Can Bay and shared them to his Instagram page @footlooseFotography.

Tin Can Bay Mangroves Photo: Andrew Peacock

Dr Peacock’s love for photography is matched only by his desire to help people in a medical career that has spanned the US and volunteer work in Asia.

Glossy black cockatoo. Photo by Dr Andrew Peacock.

It was while travelling to these places his high school love for photography was rekindled when some of his early photographs of Nepal and India were published in Lonely Planet publications.

Sunshine Beach motion seascape. Photo by: Dr Andrew Peacock.

While the travel restrictions currently in place for COVID-19 means he is unable to pursue his usual part time work for an adventure travel company called Lindblad Expeditions in the polar regions.

Juvenile Australasian gannet at Sunshine Beach. Photo by Dr Andrew Peacock.

Meanwhile he is enjoying exploring more of the Cooloola Coast and Noosa area closer to his Sunrise Beach home and the Tin Can Bay practice.