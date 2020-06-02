Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This Cooloola Coast GP has a stunning secret pastime. Photo by: Adam Head
This Cooloola Coast GP has a stunning secret pastime. Photo by: Adam Head
News

Cooloola Coast GP’s other passion to medicine

Donna Jones
2nd Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PART time GP at Cooloola Coast General Practice, Dr Andrew Peacock said he rediscovered his love of photography while travelling the world to practise medicine.

Dr Andrew Peacock is also an adventure photographer. Photo by: Adam Head
Dr Andrew Peacock is also an adventure photographer. Photo by: Adam Head

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Gympie crowns their takeaway kings and queens

Find out how this Gympie business is beating the odds

Gympie Central's colourful gesture for reconciliation

Tin Can Bay sunrise. Photo by: Andrew Peacock
Tin Can Bay sunrise. Photo by: Andrew Peacock

Dr Peacock took these stunning shots recently at Tin Can Bay and shared them to his Instagram page @footlooseFotography.

Tin Can Bay Mangroves Photo: Andrew Peacock
Tin Can Bay Mangroves Photo: Andrew Peacock

Dr Peacock’s love for photography is matched only by his desire to help people in a medical career that has spanned the US and volunteer work in Asia.

Glossy black cockatoo. Photo by Dr Andrew Peacock.
Glossy black cockatoo. Photo by Dr Andrew Peacock.

It was while travelling to these places his high school love for photography was rekindled when some of his early photographs of Nepal and India were published in Lonely Planet publications.

Sunshine Beach motion seascape. Photo by: Dr Andrew Peacock.
Sunshine Beach motion seascape. Photo by: Dr Andrew Peacock.

While the travel restrictions currently in place for COVID-19 means he is unable to pursue his usual part time work for an adventure travel company called Lindblad Expeditions in the polar regions.

Juvenile Australasian gannet at Sunshine Beach. Photo by Dr Andrew Peacock.
Juvenile Australasian gannet at Sunshine Beach. Photo by Dr Andrew Peacock.

Meanwhile he is enjoying exploring more of the Cooloola Coast and Noosa area closer to his Sunrise Beach home and the Tin Can Bay practice.

beach photography bird photography cooloola coast gympie health worker gympie region weather photography
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOORAY! Gympie gyms excited to reopen as restrictions ease

        premium_icon HOORAY! Gympie gyms excited to reopen as restrictions ease

        News Region’s fitness community rejoices as gyms get the go-ahead to reopen their doors.

        Fireys called to weekend solar box fire near Gympie

        premium_icon Fireys called to weekend solar box fire near Gympie

        News Fortunately, they were not required to extinguish the blaze.

        40 struck down by debilitating disease in Gympie surge

        premium_icon 40 struck down by debilitating disease in Gympie surge

        News Health data shows cases of Ross River and Barmah Forest virus are up considerably...

        Woman’s ‘horrific’ injuries after being tortured by partner

        premium_icon Woman’s ‘horrific’ injuries after being tortured by partner

        Crime A repeat domestic violence offender dragged his partner beside a car