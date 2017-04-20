Cooloola Coast drug arrests - three face up to 35 years jail

THREE men fronted Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday on major drug trafficking allegations, following the reported arrest of 10 people at the Cooloola Coast.

Two of the men, Benjamin Kelly, 50, of Cooloola Cove and Brett Hodgetts, 51, of Rainbow Beach, remain in custody.

Kelly was refused bail after magistrate M Baldwin backed police submissions that he was a bad risk because of possible re-offending or intimidation of witnesses.

This was despite defence submissions that much of the police case was speculative and there was no evidence he was "the kingpin” of a major drug operation, referred to in police material.

Hodgetts, 51, did not apply for bail and will appear in the court again on Monday.

BUSTED: Marijuana crops uncovered growing Gympie region national parks as part of Operation Argilite. Contributed

The court was told police investigations were still continuing with further possible witnesses and suspects yet to be interviewed.

Kelly and Hodgetts were accused of operating a drug trafficking business over more than 10 years and growing marijuana at Neerdie and Toolara Forest.

The court was told the cases might take about a year to be finalised.

Mrs Baldwin told Fallon-Carey he needed to realise the seriousness of the changes which could carry a penalty up to 35 years in jail.

Police had earlier announced the conclusion of Operation Argilite, which began late last year and targeted alleged activities in and around Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay

The state's Drug and Serious Crime Group joined police from Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and Gympie during the investigation, including focusing on what was claimed to be illegally gained assets with the help of Crime and Corruption Commission.

Police had claimed 10 people were in custody, but most were not before the court yesterday. Kelly's legal representative told the court there was no evidence to support claims of a 10-year trafficking operation.