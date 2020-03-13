Cooloola Coast celebrates exciting occasion, new facility

WIDE Bay MP Llew O’Brien yesterday welcomed the official opening of Tin Can Bay Community and Men’s Shed.

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Barry and Robyn Schwarzrock. Picture: Shane Zahner

“In 2016, I committed $68,000 to make this shed a reality, and I could not be more pleased to officially open it so that it can become a valued hub for the Cooloola Coast community,” Mr O’Brien said at the opening.

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Ken Ranson. Picture: Shane Zahner

“I commend the Tin Can Bay Community and Men’s Shed president Paul Boulton as well as committee members past and present for their vision and determination to bring this much anticipated project to completion.”

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Men's Shed President Graham Langdown. Picture: Shane Zahner

The Tin Can Bay shed also received an additional $8000 to help with the internal fit-out, including plumbing fixtures and electrical work; and $6500 for non-slip vinyl for the recreation area, kitchen, and first aid room.

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Graham Langdown, Llew O'Brien, Mick Curran, Tony Perrett and Mark McDonald. Picture: Shane Zahner

Mr O’Brien officiated the shed’s opening yesterday, and also welcomed $60,000 in grants for two other Tin Can Bay community groups.

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Tim Spencer and Ben Andrews. Picture: Shane Zahner

“I am pleased to announce today that Cooloola Coast Medical Transport has received $20,000 through Round 5 of the Stronger Communities Programme, which will enable them to purchase two new vehicles to keep their priceless community service on the road,” he said.

He said the funding would enable the organisation to continue its door-to-door service safely carrying clients to medical appointments at an affordable cost.

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Raewyn Oliver and Kevin Somerville. Picture: Shane Zahner

“Cooloola Coast Medical Transport is a much-valued and vital organisation, which is funded by the local community, and I’m pleased our Liberal Nationals Government is also contributing to support the Cooloola Coast community.”

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Michelle Black and dog Hugo. Picture: Shane Zahner

Mr O’Brien visited Tin Can Bay Fishing Club, which received $40,000 to upgrade the facility.

“This funding will help Tin Can Bay Fishing Club improve its facilities by purchasing equipment such as generators, and extend the club house’s utility to the wider community,” he said.

Tin Can Bay Men's Shed opening - Men's Shed President Graham Langdown and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien. Picture: Shane Zahner

“Each of these grants helps ensure Tin Can Bay continues to be a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and holiday. I congratulate the volunteers and committee members for their hard work, which continues to make the Cooloola Coast region such a wonderful community to live in.”