Cooloola Coast bushwalk ends in hospital after snake bite

A person was taken to hopsital after being bitten by a snake off Rainbow Beach Rd.

A person was taken to hopsital after being bitten by a snake off Rainbow Beach Rd.

One person’s trip to the national park near Rainbow Beach on Friday instead ended in Gympie Hospital after they were bitten by a snake.

The person, believed to be a man of unknown age, was walking in the bushland off Rainbow Beach Rd when they were struck by the snake just before 10.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the victim was taken into Rainbow Beach by another person following the attack.

They were then treated by paramedics and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS