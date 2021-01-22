Menu
A person was taken to hopsital after being bitten by a snake off Rainbow Beach Rd.
News

Cooloola Coast bushwalk ends in hospital after snake bite

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
22nd Jan 2021 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person’s trip to the national park near Rainbow Beach on Friday instead ended in Gympie Hospital after they were bitten by a snake.

The person, believed to be a man of unknown age, was walking in the bushland off Rainbow Beach Rd when they were struck by the snake just before 10.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the victim was taken into Rainbow Beach by another person following the attack.

They were then treated by paramedics and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

cooloola coast gympie health rainbow beach snake bites snakes
Gympie Times

