Cooloola Coast bushwalk ends in hospital after snake bite
One person’s trip to the national park near Rainbow Beach on Friday instead ended in Gympie Hospital after they were bitten by a snake.
The person, believed to be a man of unknown age, was walking in the bushland off Rainbow Beach Rd when they were struck by the snake just before 10.45am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the victim was taken into Rainbow Beach by another person following the attack.
They were then treated by paramedics and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
