Cooloola Coast Bowls Results week end August 30, 2020

What a treat we had this week with almost perfect conditions. The green running at its best, the sun shining and a taste of Spring all week long.

The bowling was encouraged with some enthusiastic spectators from the veranda. What else could we ask for? It is just a shame that everybody cannot win because this week everybody deserved it. We did however have some new combinations of winners which is always encouraging for everyone.

We still have some Championship games being played as well as our usual bowling days.

Tuesday 25th Aug Jackpot Nominated Pairs

We had some excellent bowling today with two popular pairs winning today.

The weather was perfect so no excuses for us on the day. The winners of the second game were Keith Sykes and Bill Ruddle. Well Played.

The winners on the day with many asking how they did it were Graham Nunn and Allan Wegner. The way they did it was good consistent bowling. Can they repeat it?

The Jackpot was not won so accumulates next week.

COOLOOLA COAST BOWLS: Winners on Thursday Stefan Williams, Tes Moffitt and Ron Brown.

Thursday 27th Aug Mixed Social Bowls

Another perfect day and a fun day was had by all. The win determined by the wheel was the highest winning margin and just shows you have to always play for the best score.

The winners which again were popular were Tess Moffitt, our resident visitor Ron Brown and Stefan Williams.

We also had our Ladies Singles Championship Final today. The interest from the veranda added to the tension on the green. Alexa Sniegowski played Wendy Ryan with a very close game for much of the game however Wendy ran out as the winner comfortably in the end.

Well done to them both for an enjoyable game to watch.

COOLOOLA COAST BOWLS: Second game winners Keith Sykes and BIll Ruddle with games controller Di Currell.

Saturday 29th Aug Scroungers

Only a small number today but all were very determined to win. A close game decided only on the last end. Well done to our visitor from down south.

We also had a Mixed Pairs Championship Semi Final game today. The bowling was again top class with a game that started close ebbing back and forth but in the end rushed to a win for Cyndy Glenbar and Cal Baumanis. The final which will be well worth a burger and beer to watch will be played this Saturday the 5th September. The forecast looks good. Hope to see you there.

COOLOOLA COAST BOWLS: Winner of the Ladies SIngle Final 2020 Wendy Ryan (left) with Alexa Sniegowski.

Sunday 30th Aug Social Mixed Bowls

A busy day today with a good turnout and lots of good humour and fun. The bowling days just keep getting better. The winners decide by the wheel were Gaye Franks, Di Currell and George Falzon. Another good mixed day which was decided by the highest winning score.

We are all looking forward to week ahead for the bowling but of course we still have in the back of our minds the threat of Covid ever present on our minds. So please keep it on your minds and play safe on and off the green. It is still up to all of us to keep us safe. The club can only do so much. It is up to us all to do the rest. Stay happy and hope to see you on the green.

Gary Holyoak