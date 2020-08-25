Cooloola Coast Bowls Club Results for week ending 23rd August 2020

Our club was buoyant after our successful Winter Carnival with many of our bowlers on the green this week. Maybe they were trying to make amends for there bowling over the weekend or indeed maybe they were consolidating their achievements. Either way it is great to see so many members and visitors enjoying themselves.

We had a mixed bag of bowling this week with our normal bowls days and some more Championship games.

Tuesday 18th August Jackpot Nominated Open Pairs

Great conditions and no excuses today. Some good bowling saw Rene’ Visser and Ross Ashley run out as Second Round winners.

The winners on the day which was a very popular result, particularly for the winners, were Aileen and Peter Barnett. Well done to both of them for some consistently good bowling over the last weeks.

The Jackpot will carry over to next week.

Gary Holyoak and Dave Livick before the Singles final at Cooloola Coast Bowls.

Thursday 20th August Social Mixed Bowling

Another busy day with the winners decided by the wheel which was for the Highest Winning Score. The team that won was Jean Heidemann, John Lomax and John Moffitt. All bowled well which showed with the score.

Saturday 22nd August

Today was a day of Championship games. So sadly there was no Scroungers or barefoot bowls today, but the Burger and Chips offer brought plenty of spectators to the veranda to watch.

Mixed pairs first round games saw Sue Ramsay and Jeff Mulhall defeat Di and Neil Currell with a very close finish. It was fairly even throughout the game. The other game was won by Cyndy Glenbar and Cal Baumanis who defeated Ruth and Kurt Steinscherer.

The men’s Singles Final was also played between Dave Livick and Gary Holyoak. The much awaited match saw Gary crowned as Club Men’s Champion.

Congratulations to all that took part today and we all look forward to the next rounds.

Sunday 23rd August Mixed Social Bowls

Today was very blustery but did not detract from some very good bowling.

Winners were decided again by the wheel and with the Lowest Winning Margin the winners were Alana Lomax, Tracy Brown (both visitors) and Jean Heidemann.

Well done to the Ladies! Sadly we say farewell to Alana and John Lomax, visitors to our club over the last couple of months, as they continue their journey through our lovely State. Hope to see you both again and have a safe trip.

To all those who missed out on Scroungers or barefoot bowls we should see a return this Saturday. Hope to see you there.