Cooloola Coast Bowls back in action after wet spell

Cooloola Coast Bowls Results weekend 11th April 2021

What a great few days compared to last week. We managed a full week of bowls which pleased us all, although last Tuesday did look a bit suspect at the start of the day. We had an excellent turnout all week. It was also very busy with some special days. The COVID regulations however were hard to adhere to however everyone complied and showed great spirit to keep bowling alive.

Tuesday Nominated Jackpot Pairs

Our Jackpot pairs gave way to a special sponsored day which was very much a success. The day was arranged to assist our five Lady Bowlers that were selected to represent the district in the coming weeks at the district championships. Our representative ladies are Wendy Ryan, Lyn Gray, Sue Pollitt, Sue Ramsay and Cyndy Glenbar. The day was arranged and sponsored by them to raise funds to assist in their expenses while away playing. We had a big turnout with a full green and the game was played with good spirit and much laughter. The weather did raise its’ head but did not stop us from completing the game. The winners on the day were of course our five ladies. We wish them all the best in the competition and are sure they will do the club proud.

Thursday winners Graeme Lunghusen, Dorothy Pascoe and Ross Ashley.

Thursday Mixed Social Bowls

With the sun shining and the music playing the green was at last alive although there was a couple of mutterings about being a little warm! Everyone however enjoyed a glorious day.

The winners today with the highest winning score were Dorothy Pascoe, Graeme Lunghusen and Ross Ashley. Well won and well done with some excellent bowling.

Saturday

We had an invasion from our friends and foe Burgowan Bowls Club. It was our annual weekend visit from their club and although today was just a social game so they could adjust to a grass green, they showed good friendly banter and good intent for the game on Sunday which will culminate in July for the coveted annual shield between our two clubs. The winner on the day was our club as it certainly came alive with noise and laughter.

Sunday Shield Day

A full green saw some very good competitive bowling. We managed to win the day handsomely however we do have to play them on their surface next and invariably they do the same to us on the return visit which will determine the name which will appear on the shield for this year. There will be a blank on the shield for last year as we were denied our games due to COVID. What a great day we had with some of our new members making new friends.

We will continue our Championships this weekend with the Mixed Pairs being played. So come on down and enjoy our Burger Chips and Drink lunch and watch some competitive games of bowls.

We are also hoping the current restrictions will be lifted for our Friday Night Bistro and Music and we can once again allow dancing. Hope to see you there.

Gary Holyoak