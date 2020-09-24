Cooloola Coast bowlers ramp up

TH E results from Cooloola Coast Bowls by Gary Holyoak

OUR bowling days just keep getting better. Great weather a full green and people enjoying themselves and forgetting for a while the problems we all face now and in the future.

We still have to be mindful of our obligations, however for just a short while we can relax with a little fun and some competitiveness.

Well done to all who competed this week to make it a great week.

We had good weather so all the bowling days were active and the results were:

Tuesday, September 15, Nominated Jackpot Pairs

With a lot of our members and some enthusiastic visitors playing today the games were competitive.

The winners of the second game were Natalie Halling and Gary Holyoak.

The winners were our visitors from Bongaree Bowls Club Doug Cook and Ian Virgen, who have promised to return for a further battle.

They did not however win the Jackpot so we roll it over for another week. But potential teams get your name down early or else miss out on a game.

Winners of Thursday 17th Sept Peter Ross Stefan Williams and Vicki Cameron

Thursday, September 17, Mixed Social Bowls

A big day with our usual social bowlers and some championship games.

Firstly the winners of our social bowls were Vicki Cameron, Peter Ross and Stefan Williams with the lowest winning margin.

We also had the final of the B Grade Singles with a good deal on the veranda spurring the players on.

The winner this year is Peter Barnett who beat Graham Nunn. The game was played in good spirit and was enjoyed by all. The same with the Semi Final of the Mixed Triples.

A much closer game which went to the wire.

Well played by all who played with the winners being Jeff Mulhall, Cal Baumanis and Wendy Ryan beating Neil Currell’s team.

Saturday, September 19, Scroungers

No other games on today so it left the green free for scroungers and some barefoot bowling. Still a popular day following the Burger Chips and Beer lunch.

Sunday 20th Sept Mixed Social Bowls Club Select

Busy once again with some interesting selecting leading to some very good bowling.

But, as is the case most times, it is the team that plays as a team that runs out the winners. The wheel was spun and fittingly the highest winning score was drawn. The winners with a good margin were Stefan Williams, Peter Ross and John Moffitt.

This week has shown us that we are adapting to our new and slightly different lifestyle and maybe we are appreciating more the time we have to use.

This coming weekend we continue with our Championship games so come and enjoy the atmosphere and maybe get inspired to join our Come and Try day on October 31, with a free day to sample what we have to offer as a local outlet for everyone to enjoy and socialise with others in our community.

And don’t forget our Friday night Bistro with Live Music and our Jackpot Joker to kick off the weekend.

Look forward to seeing some more new faces.