Cooloola Christian College winners recognised

ALL THE WINNERS: Year 12 Dux for Cooloola Christian College is Emma Long. The announcement was made at the college's annual awards night. Renee Albrecht

STUDENTS at the Cooloola Christian College were rewarded for their hard work this year at the school's recent annual awards night.

The 2017 Cooloola Christian College Dux for Year 12 was Emma Young, who also received The Jesse Witham Bursary, donated by the Gympie Regional Council.

The recipients of the 2017 Christian Character Awards were:

Year 7 - Sophie Schefe

Year 8 - Jayah MacDonald

Year 9 - Aimee Rohde

Year 10 - Noah Collins

Year 11 - Mikaela Mountfort

Year 12 - Alinta Herrington

Academic Excellence Award recipients were:

Year 8A - Lydia Ellingsen, Haylee Keep, Adele Finney

Year 9A - Kate Davis

Year 9B - Talisa Herrington, Tom Pienaar, Dané Lamprecht

Year 10 - Emily Williams, Rhiannon Cox, Joshua James, Noah Collins, Dakota Martin.

Year 11 - Breanna Davis, Grace Finney

Year 12 Non-Authority Subjects - Carmen Du Toit, Finn Bunter

Year 12 Authority Subjects - Emma Young, Sophie Collins, Seanna Burnett, Elise Dahl, Claire Vogler

Academic Distinction Award recipients for Year 12 were:

Brookelynne Davies, Tayla DiCocco, Jodi Dixon, Gerrit Englebrecht, Nicole Parker, Jacob Waltisbuhl, Larissa Clifford, Alinta Herrington, Gabriel Lippiatt and Joel Sheehan.

The Excellence in the Arts, Senior award was a new category and was presented to a student in Year 11 or 12 in recognition of exceptional ability, skill and craftsmanship in two or more of the arts subjects of drama, music and visual art.

For students to be given this award they needed to be working and achieving at a very high level and be actively engaged in the college and community events showcasing their arts practice.

The inaugural Excellence in the Arts Award Senior for 2017 went to Joel Sheehan.

The Female Sports Champion for 2017 was awarded to Molly Hodgson.

The Male Sports Champion for 2017 was awarded to Lachlan Seed.

The Rotary International Best All-rounder Award was presented to a Year 12 student who has demonstrated excellent achievement across the different aspects of college life: spiritual, social, academic, physical, cultural. A medallion and a cheque to the amount of $100 was awarded to Joel Sheehan.

The Rotary Club of Gympie Inc Bursary presented to a Year 12 student as an encouragement for further study went to Sophie Collins.

The Caltex Best Allrounder Award for achievement across a range of subjects, willingness to help others, making selfless contributions, is a role model for other students, participates fully in school and community activities and displays exemplary personal conduct, went to Gabe Lippiatt.

The Australian Defence Force Awards for students in Years 10 and 12 who displayed leadership, integrity and determination to achieve went to Noah Collins (Year 10) and Alinta Herrington (Year 12). Alinta also received the 2017 USC Award for Most Consistent Effort.

The Rise and Shine Award, sponsored by USC, went to Josh James and Noah Collins.

The 2017 USC Award for Most Improved was presented to Jaydon Landroth.

The official school leadership team in 2018 will include six prefects. From these six, two were be given the role of college captains.

Activities prefects are Jaylee Friske and Will Gaze, community prefects are Brea Davis and Tim Collins and ministry prefects are Mikaela Mountfort and Josh Sutton.

The College Captains for 2018 are Brea Davis and Tim Collins.