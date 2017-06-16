Cooloola Christian College, what were you thinking?

THE decision by Cooloola Christian College to send letters to several of Gympie's bigger hairdressing salons advising them how to enforce the school's strict hair code on student customers has rightfully outraged a few people.

Leaving aside the fact that issuing such advice, no matter how polite, to an independent business is an ambitious flexing of a school's muscle, it is also an inappropriate assertion and extension of that school's place in society, and probably some sort of infringement on individual rights and freedom of choice.

I know Gympie has gained national attention this year for its apparent penchant for the 1980s, but reading this letter made me feel like we were back in the 50s.

What were they thinking?

Yes, send the letter to parents, tell the students these are the rules, and dish out the proper detention or what-have-you if the kids turn up to school with rule-breaking hair. But don't overstep your boundaries.

Hairdressing salons are not responsible for enforcing school codes.

Finally, and for no particular reason, there has been an old song on repeat in my head all day today. The Harper Valley PTA. Far from the same scenario, but there are some elements that are familiar nevertheless.