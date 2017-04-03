Cooloola Christian College has unity in diversity

BIRTHDAY: The entire school posed for this photo for last year's 25th anniversary.

AT JUST over 25 years old, Cooloola Christian College may be the youngest local school, but it has done a great deal in its short history.

The college began as an idea to provide a Christian-based education to children that would incorporate the morals and ethics put across in the Bible, in addition to teaching "the three Rs”.

The newly renovated historic homestead at Kidgell S t was the next home for CCC and would be for more than five years. Contributed

On May 5, 1990, a public meeting was held to gauge interest in the development of a Christian school.

Less than two years later, on February 3, 1992, Cooloola Christian College opened its doors to 57 founding students.

These students came from six churches in Gympie and a member of each church made up the initial steering group.

During the period of formation the Brethren Assembly closed due to low numbers and the Gympie Christian Fellowship, after careful consideration, decided not to remain involved.

'The Shed' at Fritz R d, where classes were held for the first eight weeks of the college's existence in 1992. Contributed

Those churches which remained got to work registering as a school, developing a statement of faith, curriculum, staffing, policy and procedures, uniforms and myriad other small, yet significant, requirements to legally operate a school.

A leased premises situated in Kidgell St was to be the first official site of the college.

While those involved worked tirelessly to prepare the site for classes to begin in February 1992 this was not to be so the first classes were held in premises used by the Assembly of God in Fritz Rd, Chatsworth.

The College R d site during development in 1997. Contributed

While the situation was not ideal, the generosity of that church meant that for eight weeks classes were held in "The Shed” while the renovations at Kidgell St could be completed.

That building at Fritz

Rd was little more than a large shed on the church grounds.

It was a long walk to the amenities blocks, there were no formed play spaces, no

administration buildings

and limited space for classes.

To enable church activities to be conducted, school equipment was required to be packed away on Friday afternoons and set up again on Monday mornings.

The Kidgell St newly renovated building housed two classrooms, a library spread over three separate areas, an amenities block and a staff room.

Over the next five years, three demountable buildings were moved to the site and the original building space reconfigured, increasing the number of classrooms to four, and allowing the upstairs of the building to be reconfigured to house a library, staff room and office.

But right from the beginning it was proposed that a purpose built college would be constructed for students from pre-school

to Year 12, specialist subject areas, a library, canteen

and administration buildings.

The college from above in 2000. Contributed

After a great deal of hard work and persistance of faith the current site was purchased in 1995 and the college began conducting its first classes there on February 2, 1998, for 141 students.

When school started on the site the current administration block housed a library, a classroom, the reception, an office, a meeting room and a staff room.

Three demountables were moved from Kidgell St and made into permanent classrooms.

Since then the school has grown to accommodate secondary and prep students and currently there are more than 400 students enrolled at the college.

An excerpt from 'Looking Back Moving Forward Cooloola Christian College 1992-2002'

In these very early meetings a dire warning was given that the school may not succeed.

What the group was about to attempt had never been done successfully in Australia.

Most Christian schools had been established by one congregation, and here were six very diverse congregations, consisting of evangelical and reformed wings of the church, endeavouring to form the basis of a school which would appeal to all.

...Overriding all differences however, was the tremendous vision of establishing a school that would provide a sound Biblically-based education for children.

Central to the success of the venture was to be a unity of vision and purpose - 'unity in diversity'.

Pat Towner