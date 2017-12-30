Menu
Cooloola camps packed and ready for New Year's

Abbey and Tanya Rasmussen camping at Inskip point earlier in the year.
Abbey and Tanya Rasmussen camping at Inskip point earlier in the year. Renee Albrecht
scott kovacevic
by

NEW Year's Eve is on the horizon, and the region's summer holiday trinity of sun, surf and sand is proving choice with coastal campgrounds booked out.

Bookings are maxed out over the next three days along the Cooloola Coast's camping hot spots including Teewah Beach, which can host 2200, and Inskip which will be called home by 2300 people until Monday.

And the weather has also saved its best for last, with the final days of 2017 shaping up as ideal for celebrations.

A maximum of 35 degrees is expected to be reached today and tomorrow.

And while there was good chance of a storm dropping some rain on New Year's Eve, it will also help kick off 2018 in cooler fashion with 31 degrees forecast for Monday.

Topics:  cooloola coast gympie tourism inskip pt new year rainbow beach

Gympie Times
