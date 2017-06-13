Cooloola businessman on a drug charge

COOLOOLA Coast businessman Trevor James Alexander was granted bail in Gympie Magistrates Court on a drug trafficking charge.

The court was told Mr Alexander, 41, of Cooloola Cove, was arrested on Sunday after the conclusion of a major police operation.

Responding to police objections to bail, Mr Alexander's solicitor Peter Boyce told the court his client had voluntarily attended Tin Can Bay police station, where he was arrested, after being called at his and his wife's Rainbow Beach business.

Mr Boyce said two of four other people accused of involvement in drug issues in the area had been granted bail and there was no suggestion Mr Alexander had tried to avoid the authorities.

Allegations he might interfere with witnesses were not supported by "any evidence that he has since April 20 endeavoured to have contact with any person in regard to this matter''.

There was nothing in the Bail Act or in regard to Mr Alexander's history which would suggest any concerns that could not be adequately dealt with by conditions on his bail, he said.

A fisherman and spanner crab harvester, Mr Alexander also operated a Rainbow Beach business seven days a week.

He and his wife had owned their house for six years.

Of four others accused after the closure of Operation Argilite earlier this year, two have been granted bail.

The operation, involving surveillance and undercover police operatives, began late last year and ended on April 20.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said there was no flight risk and ordered bail with no contact allowed with any witnesses or Mr Alexander's co-accused.

He remanded Mr Alexander to appear again in the court on July 10.

The police operation ended in 19 arrests, including that of Tin Can Bay accused Benjamin Russell Kelly, who had some of his major assets restrained.

A court restraining order has been issued over Mr Kelly's Cooloola Cove property and his Landcruiser vehicle, along with an order affecting a second property and his bank account.

Police have alleged Mr Kelly was the key person in a decade-long drug business.