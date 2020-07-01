Cooloola business told no free air because of ‘native title’

Thousand of 4WDs converge on the beach at Rainbow Beach, lowering the pressure in their tyres beforehand, and looking to pump them up again once they come off the beach. Picture credit TEQ

Thousand of 4WDs converge on the beach at Rainbow Beach, lowering the pressure in their tyres beforehand, and looking to pump them up again once they come off the beach. Picture credit TEQ

A COOLOOLA Coast business has gone on the attack against the State Government, refusing to accept its decision to close down a facility supplying free air to vehicles coming off the beach and Fraser Island because of “native title issues”.

Many Rainbow Beach businesses are already in crisis, with coronavirus, the lockdown and closed state border all but destroying tourism on the Cooloola Coast.

Some businesses have suffered a revenue decline of up to 90 per cent, Gympie MP Tony Perrett told State Parliament in June in an effort to accelerate the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The government’s decision to remove the facility was an “egregious failure of duty of care” to motorists paying to drive on the beach and being advised to lower their tyre pressure before they do so, the Rainbow Beach 4WD Underbody and Complete Car Wash said via a Facebook post, urging people to sign a petition requesting the House to urgently build and administer a free 24 hour tyre inflation facility at Rainbow.

After a two year battle to get the State Government to agree “to a common sense free air solution”, the Government had forced the removal of the free air facility, the Facebook post proclaimed.

“Blaming Native Title issues and without as much as a meeting, they have ignored warnings that this important piece of infrastructure should be available somewhere in Rainbow Beach,” it reads.

“Within 24 hoursrs the Shell servo compressor failed to keep up with demand and that left only one air hose in Rainbow Beach at the BP.

“We understand many hardcore 4WDs will have their own compressors but our beaches are for everyone to enjoy.

“Please sign our petition sponsored by local LNP MP Tony Perrett and supported by Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig and Division 2 councillor Dolly Jensen.

“After 20 years of supplying free air, it is our intention to work with local reps to find a solution.

The petition, which can se signed HERE, states:

Queensland citizens draws to the attention of the House that for 40 years Rainbow Beach businesses have carried the burden of filling approximately 800,000 tyres/year on 4WD vehicles that travel to our area to drive on the beaches in Cooloola and Fraser Island National Parks. The State Government, through the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, receive permit fees from each and every vehicle and advise those vehicles to lower their tyre pressures. In an egregious failure of duty of care the State does not supply a free facility to reinflate those tyres to ensure the safety of those travellers once they return to our roads.

The petitioners, therefore, request the House to urgently build and administer a free 24 hour Tyre Inflation Facility at Rainbow Beach to service Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service customers’ requirements.

The principal petitioner is Scott Elms of Rainbow Beach.

A response has been sought from the Premier’s office and the office Environment Minister Leanne Enoch.