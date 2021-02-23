Cooloola Bowls action defies the heat

Cooloola Coast Bowls Notes

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Nominated Jackpot Pairs.

We had a good number of bowlers again this week, many turning up to practice for the pairs Championship. The winners of the second round were Denis Kerr & Ross Ashley. The overall winners with their years of experience were Noel Hufschmid & Phil Parry.

Thursday 18th February 2021 Mixed Social Bowls

Lucky to get the bowls in today with the weather not looking good but we managed to get in a full game. The winners with 1 for each end plus the margin were Peter Ross, Gaye Franks & John Moffitt

Saturday 20th February 2021

Today was the start of our club pairs Championship, one round in the morning and another round in the afternoon. We had one very exciting game in the afternoon.

Trevor & Ross against Steve & John, with Trevor & Ross winning by 1 point on the last end.

Next week will be the final of the pairs with Gary Holyoak & Dave Livick playing Trevor Uhl & Ross Ashley. Good luck to all the players.

The hamburger, chips & a beer or wine for $15 were very popular again with the barefoot bowlers and our club members.

Sunday 21th February 2021

We had a very very hot one today with all the bowlers doing the right thing and drinking plenty of water and using sunscreen.

The spin of the wheel come up 3 for a win plus 1 for each end and the same old, same old 3 way countback. The winners were John Moffitt & Laurie Richardson.

Happy Days on and off the Green.

The New Boy.