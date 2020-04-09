Cooloola beaches open for Easter

Gympie Regional Council has no plans to shut Rainbow Beach over Easter.

FRASER Island may have been declared off limits but the region’s beaches have so far avoided the same fate.

Access to the island for anyone not a resident of or worker on the iconic island was cut by the State Government yesterday in the ongoing fight to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

But the news is not all bad.

Despite the closure of beach access at Inskip Point Rd, Pacific Boulevard and Griffin Esplanade by Gympie Regional Council last week, the region’s beaches still remain open to the public.

And the hope is to keep them this way over the Easter break.

“At this stage the council has no plan to shut the beaches, however we do remind the public to adhere to the social distancing rules,” a council spokeswoman said.

Access to Fraser Island has been cut to all but residents and workers. Picture: Tourism Australia

However all camp sites on the beaches and in the region’s national parks have been shut down by the State Government.

Keeping the beaches open to the public is in contrast to the closures on the Gold Coast after hundreds of people were found congregating and ignoring social distancing rules on them.

Several Sunshine Coast beach carparks will also be shut to limit public access.