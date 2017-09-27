Coolmech's diversification noteworthy

RUNNERS-UP: Getting the silver for Business of the Year at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on Saturday was Coolmech, represented by Kaine and Angela Ernst.

RUNNERS-UP: Getting the silver for Business of the Year at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on Saturday was Coolmech, represented by Kaine and Angela Ernst. Tom Daunt

THERE'S no such thing as the seven-year itch for the owners and operators of Coolmech Pty Ltd, Kaine and Angela Ernst.

Now in business for just over seven years, Coolmech seems to be hitting its stride with five star ratings and positive feedback from customers on onstanding service.

The air-conditioning contractor grabbed silver at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards for Business of the Year last Saturday night.

"Coolmech are committed to delivering fantastic service every day and a lot of our new business comes from referrals, which is the most significant measure of our great service - as it's our customers who are creating more customers for us,” Mrs Ernst said.

The judges were impressed by the couple and said the versatility of the team was noteworthy.

"Coolmech has shown great initiative to diversify into other industries when times were tough. They encouraged female staff to undertake study in the construction industry.

"The point of difference of this business is their focus on growth and diversification in a very competitive industry and the genuine commitment of management and staff to their business success was another outstanding, positive feature,” the judges said.

The future is looking bright for Coolmech, but Mrs Ernst said that doesn't mean the business will rest on its laurels.

"Our focus over the next five years is on sustainability and steady growth.

"We would love to be in the position to create more jobs and continue to give back to the community,” Mrs Ernst said.

