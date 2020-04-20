Cool wet fog a deceptive start

FOG: A cool damp morning has marked the deceptive start to the week, as this picture of a foggy CBD shows, looking down Reef St to Memorial Park.

A BRACING and foggy morning was the deceptive start to a very different week, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

Thick fog filled low spots around Gympie and much of the CBD on Monday morning, with the forecast for fine sunny conditions, with hardly any chance of rain before Saturday.

Today’s maximum temperature is forecast to reach 29C, with sunny conditions and light winds.

Similar forecasts have been issued for the rest of the week, with a possible maximum of 31C on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday before returning to 29C on Friday.

The weekend is forecast to be mostly sunny with some cloud on Sunday, with the slight chance of a shower.