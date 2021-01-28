Menu
Gympie could see some light rain through the rest of the week.
Cool change, light rain hanging around Gympie this week

JOSH PRESTON
28th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Gympie should see some light rain in the coming days, along with some cooler maximum temperatures south of the 30C mark.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 60 per cent chance of showers today, with falls between 1 and 4mm expected for the Gold City.

Tomorrow and Saturday both have a 50 per cent chance of more light rainfall, with another dip to 40mm on Sunday.

Gympie should receive some rain over the next three days, with a cool change expected too.
Maximum temperatures are not expected to reach 30C again until next Tuesday.

The bureau’s three day forecast is below:

TODAY – Min 20C, Max 29C

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

FRIDAY – Min 20C, Max 28C

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

SATURDAY – Min 19C Max 29C

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

bureau of meteorology gympie weather weather forecast
