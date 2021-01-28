Cool change, light rain hanging around Gympie this week

Gympie could see some light rain through the rest of the week.

Gympie should see some light rain in the coming days, along with some cooler maximum temperatures south of the 30C mark.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a 60 per cent chance of showers today, with falls between 1 and 4mm expected for the Gold City.

Tomorrow and Saturday both have a 50 per cent chance of more light rainfall, with another dip to 40mm on Sunday.

Gympie should receive some rain over the next three days, with a cool change expected too.

Maximum temperatures are not expected to reach 30C again until next Tuesday.

The bureau’s three day forecast is below:

TODAY – Min 20C, Max 29C

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

FRIDAY – Min 20C, Max 28C

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

SATURDAY – Min 19C Max 29C

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.