Cool burns to form part of Fraser fireproofing plan

Bush fire prevention on Fraser Island has been the focus of a Fraser Coast Regional funded project, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council spending $22,600 on a Fire Management Trail upgrade at Orchid Beach.

The works were completed over the last fortnight, costing $22,600 in the Council's Fire Management Trail upgrade at Orchid Beach.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the aim was to increase space between houses and Council-managed vegetation.

"It is integral that we do everything possible to ensure we are able to protect homes during a wildfire," he said.

"The work that has been done was on … difficult to access areas.

"This means all clearing was done by hand."

"These practices may include fire trail construction, fuel load monitoring and prescribed burns, which would also include traditional cool burns, which Butchulla Peoples refer to as 'good fire'," she said.

"The BAC takes their cultural obligations to protect (Fraser Island) very seriously and believe strategic fire management trails are an important part of any Fire Management strategy."

"BAC have provided a team of Butchulla community rangers to participate in the Orchid Beach fire break, who have expertise and knowledge in Butchulla culture but also have a wealth of knowledge in land management practices," Bird said.

"I believe everyone who loves (Fraser Island) will want to ensure the devastation from the 2020 (Fraser Island) wildfire will never happen again and partnerships like the one between FCRC and the BAC is certainly a step in the right direction."