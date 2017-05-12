Cooinda's big Show

IT'S Show time already at Gympie's Cooinda Aged Care Centre.

While the rest of us have to wait at least a few more days, the celebrations ran most of the day at Cooinda on Friday, mainly for the benefit of residents who do not handle travel or crowds so well these days.

"We try to re-create the feel of the Show,” Cooinda CEO Robyn Kross said.

"We started at 9.30 and had the Grand Parade at 1pm,” she said.

STARS: Tina Redding (playing Shrek) and Tracey Peterson (Princess Fiona). Renee Albrecht

There was a petting zoo and plenty of junk food.

"We had hot dogs, pluto pups, fairy floss, snow cones and all the other things you are not meant to have but you can on Show day,” she said.

The event coincided with International Nurses Day, "So I'm dressed as a First World War nurse,” she said.

Cooinda aged care centre having their own Gympie show in the new Hibiscus wing. Renee Albrecht

"This is the second year Cooinda has hosted the special Show event for its residents and staff.

"I think we're going to make it a regular thing,” one staff member said. "It's been a lot of fun for all of us and everyone's smiling.

"The build-up is good too.

"People start getting excited weeks earlier and then when the day comes they get to celebrate with their friends.”

Movie stars even turned up for the event, including Shrek (played by Tina Redding) and Princess Fiona (played by Tracey Peterson).

Fortunately the day started out sunny and fine and the slightly threatening weather held off until Mayor Mick Curran led everyone in the Grand Parade, which finished the day