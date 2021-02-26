Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jorden Joss was told he was
Jorden Joss was told he was "on a slippery slope" in court after pleading guilty to drug possession and other crimes.
News

Convicted drug dealer caught with drugs, knife at bus stop

Frances Klein
26th Feb 2021 12:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who was caught carrying a knife and drugs at a Brisbane bus stop faced Gympie Magistrates Court this month on a number of charges.

Jorden Dennis Joss, 29, was caught with meth, cannabis and drug utensils in Jamboree Heights at 11.30pm on November 30 last year.

He was also carrying a stanley knife and obstructed police at the time, the Gympie Court heard on February 8.

Gympie grub slammed girlfriend’s head into car window

The court heard Joss had a significant history of drug use, which he turned to when he missed family after moving to Australia from New Zealand, his lawyer said.

His lawyer said the knife he was caught carrying had been accidentally left in his bag from his work as a spray painter which he used to cut plastic.

Man dragged from Gympie region pub after ‘bloody’ outburst

“You’re really on a slippery slope here,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him.

“In 2017 you were sentenced to prison for drug supply and placed on immediate parole.

“You are six months out of that patrol and you’re on the gear again.”

Mr Callaghan sentenced him to three months and 10 days in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Don’t miss: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battlers given 3 months to find new home

        Premium Content Battlers given 3 months to find new home

        News Gympie’s only commercial caravan park will be shut permanently after years of controversy and neglect

        Veteran meets with teens who vandalised M’boro war memorial

        Premium Content Veteran meets with teens who vandalised M’boro war memorial

        News A Fraser Coast ex-serviceman has spoken with a the young men involved in damaging a...

        WATCH: Police raids net alleged drug trafficking syndicate

        Premium Content WATCH: Police raids net alleged drug trafficking syndicate

        Crime 17 arrests were made in two days and 68 charges laid after 13 search warrants were...

        Man threatened to drive car into power pole in DV incident

        Premium Content Man threatened to drive car into power pole in DV incident

        Crime A magistrate has described a highway domestic violence incident as frightening and...