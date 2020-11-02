Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A convicted child rapist failed to report there was a child staying at his residence.
A convicted child rapist failed to report there was a child staying at his residence.
Crime

Convicted child rapist failed to report child at his house

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CONVICTED child rapist will spend the next month in prison after a child stayed at his residence and he did not report it.

Christopher John Lewis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two counts of failing to report.

Lewis, 23, was on a suspended sentence during the offence.

READ MORE: Afternoon joyride lands man in court

Between January 31 and May 3 Lewis failed to inform police about reportable contact with a young girl staying at his residence.

The second count arose from failing to report the change of a vehicle registration.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the circumstances arose due to Lewis's father having a friend over who happened to have children.

She said the child's father was always present with the child and Lewis did not have any actual contact with the child.

Ms Ditchfield said Lewis had not organised the child's visit, it incidental and as he wasn't in actual contact with the child, he considered he wasn't required to report.

She added Lewis had informed the father of his reporting conditions.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was concerned by the number of failures to comply with reporting conditions coming through the court.

"It's a serious charge," Mr Manthey said.

He sentenced Lewis to three months imprisonment with parole after one month.

More Stories

child rapist christopher john lewis editors picks fail to report gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        The big demographic that turned to Palaszczuk

        Premium Content The big demographic that turned to Palaszczuk

        Politics “They felt a real personal connection at that stage of their life."

        • 2nd Nov 2020 4:50 AM
        6 major industrial projects about to land at Gympie’s doorstep

        Premium Content 6 major industrial projects about to land at Gympie’s...

        News Gympie is on the verge of becoming a hive of industry with billions of dollars of...

        Tino the Maroon to start on the field in his Origin debut

        Premium Content Tino the Maroon to start on the field in his Origin debut

        News Gympie’s NRL premiership hero will tick off another incredible milestone on...