Convicted CBD hammer attacker awaits sentence

'GUILTY': Convicted Gympie CBD hammer attacker John Andrew Gay is accompanied to the cells after a Gympie District Court jury yesterday found him guilty of armed assault. Arthur Gorrie
A GYMPIE District Court jury has convicted CBD hammer attacker John Andrew Gay of assaulting a well known Gympie boxing trainer with a hammer.

The trial continued with 11 jurors on Friday after one of the original 12 said he had recognised the victim, Tony Young, and realised he had attended his gymnasium "once or twice about eight years ago.”

The juror said he had not recognised Mr Young by name but had realised he knew his face when Mr Young gave evidence.

"You did the right thing,” Judge Gary Long told the juror before discharging him and ordering that the trial, which was well advanced, continue with remaining jurors.

Tony Young
Tony Young Tom Daunt

Gay, 50, had pleaded not guilty to attacking Mr Young with a hammer, after approaching him from behind.

The court was told the assault occurred as Mr Young worked at a table in the gymnasium shed he rented from Gay's mother, not far from the corner of Monkland and Myall Streets in the Gympie CBD.

The jury of nine men and two women retired to consider their verdict at 11.25am yesterday and returned just over an hour later, at about 12.27pm to declare they had found Gay guilty of entering the shed with criminal intent and assaulting Mr Young and causing bodily harm while armed with a hammer, on September 1 last year.

The court was told an associated drug matter was also to be dealt with and Judge Gary Long adjourned sentencing until later in the day to allow full information on that charge to be presented.

He rejected an application for bail in the precincts of the court, noting a 2009 road rage conviction for assault with bodily harm, also involving "a prior loss of control in dealing with the community.”

When the court reconvened, defence barrister Harry Fong told the court he needed a further adjournment to present a medical report on a heart condition suffered by Gay, which may have relevance to the sentence.

Judge Long adjourned sentencing until later today.

