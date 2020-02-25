Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Converging winds could push another 75mm on us

Frances Klein
25th Feb 2020 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP to 75mm of rain could fall in Gympie in the next week as stubborn showers set in across the region and pick out coastal areas for higher totals.

To the south at Tewantin 82mm was recorded overnight, while Gympie fell well shy with 11mm, a trend that could continue into the weekend.

Converging winds are deciding where the biggest totals fall across the south east driven by a trough above the region and a ridge along the coast, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alex Majchrowski said.

 

Rain will
Rain will "come and go" this week according to BoM forecaster Alex Majchrowski Photo courtesy of Weatherzone.

 

"It really depends where they converge as to where we're going to get the higher totals.

"It's the coastal areas that are going to get more rainfall."

Gympie can expect up to 5mm today in the form of showers most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Showers and a possible storm are expected tomorrow with the chance of more rain increasing on Thursday with a possible 15mm.

It is likely to drop again before increasing on Sunday when up to 35mm is expected.

Less cloud cover tomorrow and Wednesday will lead to an increase in temperature - from a maximum of 29C today to 33C on Thursday.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        premium_icon Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        Crime When the teen tried to flee, he chased him down and left him cut, bruised and with a gash on his head that needed five stitches

        Vetting councillor motions would breach code of ethics: CEO

        premium_icon Vetting councillor motions would breach code of ethics: CEO

        News Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith has categorically rejected the assertion he vets...

        Red Rocket to the rescue for family of brave Valley teen

        premium_icon Red Rocket to the rescue for family of brave Valley teen

        News Valley Rattler organiser hopethey will fill the train at $100 per person and raise...

        Why we shouldn’t get too excited about Gympie’s 6-nil win

        premium_icon Why we shouldn’t get too excited about Gympie’s 6-nil win

        News ‘The first half was a joy to watch, whether you are a coach or a player’