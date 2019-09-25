Controversial water mining plan on Gympie Council's agenda

Up to seven water trucks will be allowed at a Traveston site every day under a development expected to be endorsed by Gympie Regional Council today.

THE controversial mining of ground water at Traveston is expected to be formally approved by Gympie Regional Council this week - but not without significant restrictions.

Traveston Springs' extraction work at their Howe Rd property has caused concern among residents, with 31 submissions made against the proposal.

The biggest concerns were over heavy vehicle traffic, environmental damage and planning scheme conflicts.

However, council officers say in their report any conflicts over the development - which has been running since 2015, but at a much smaller scale - can be managed.

To do this, more than two dozen conditions are expected to be imposed on the company.

This includes allowing water-hauling trucks to visit the site only between 7am-10pm, down from Traveston Springs' proposed 5am-10pm limit, and a cap of seven trucks allowed every day.

The unsealed Howe Rd and its intersection with Traveston Rd are to get a major overhaul as part of the approval, too.

New signs, a mountable concrete median and a south-bound left turning lane are among the proposed changes.

Environmental protection is also on the agenda.

A staff report says council's review of the document showed "the current Gympie Regional Council Planning Scheme does not meet 'standard practice' approaches” to biodiversity protection.

The council proposes temporary protections be installed and back dated to stop pre-emptive clearing, until the Planning Scheme can be updated.

The future of the region's waste services are on the list, too, with a proposed new transfer station coming closer to reality.

Councillors are expected to endorse a $400,000 purchase land at Laurenceson Rd, however, this is expected to only cost $200,00 thanks to a 50 per cent rebate for Native Title.

The land is to be home to the city's new waste transfer station when the Bonnick Rd dump passes its use-by date. The dump reportedly has three years left in its lifespan.

Also on tomorrow's list are updates on the Audit and Risk Committee and the council's financial position.

The draft Gold Mining precinct plan and a request to seal part of Cavanagh Rd are on today's list, too.