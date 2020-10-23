Controversial Valley motorsport park likely to get go ahead

A controversial motorsport park at Bella Creek is expected to get the green light from Gympie council at its next meeting.

THE developer of a controversial motorsport park at Bella Creek is expected to be given approval to start almost a decade after it was first proposed.

Scott Canty has been fighting to build the park since 2011, a battle that included multiple refusals, legal action, and ongoing objections from nearby residents.

Mr Canty wants to host three events a year for motocross, trail biking and mountain biking.

All up there will be nine days every year where the site will host events and campers.

They will run from 8.30am-5.30pm, Friday-Sunday when held, and no activities will be allowed outside those hours.

Proposed Bella Creek motorsport park location.

The council’s staff have recommended the approval come with 26 conditions, including traffic management, rural amenity and traffic safety.

If it is given the go-ahead at the next council meeting, it will end a long, costly and litigious process for Mr Canty.

His proposal was first refused by the council in 2012, and again in 2015.

The staff report on Mr Canty’s application said the site was then “unlawfully … the host of the ‘Mud, Bikes and Music’ event on two occasions and other events marketed as a Lions charity ride and ‘Lance’s Birthday Bash’”.

Overview of the proposed track layout.

The council then asked the courts to intervene, and injunctions were issued preventing any further events from being held on the property until council approval was given.

Mr Canty reapplied to the council 2017, but the application lapsed the following year.

The public feedback about the park was also a contentious issue.

The council received almost 1800 submissions about the park; of these 95 per cent were in support by way of a pro-forma document.

Only 25 of the submissions to the council were from residents of Bella Creek, and of these, 20 were against the proposal.

Council staff said “all of the issues raised have been addressed throughout the report”.