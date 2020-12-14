Controversial CEO in shock resignation

The CEO of North Stradbroke Island’s Aboriginal entity has announced his shock resignation following the re-election of Labor.

The controversial boss of North Stradbroke Island's Aboriginal entity has resigned after seven years as CEO, The Courier-Mail can reveal.

Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation CEO Cameron Costello told the organisation's board on Monday he would exit at the end of the month despite having "no plans or new job to go to".

"Having secured funding for all our major projects, and with a Labor Government back in for four more years I have made the decision that I will finish up at QYAC on 31 December," he said.

"I am just going to take some time to rest, relax and reflect on the many triumphant outcomes we delivered at QYAC before deciding what my future might hold.

"The stability and composure of the QYAC board has been very important to ensuring QYAC's success. I thank you for your strong leadership."

Mr Costello has guided QYAC, North Stradbroke Island's prescribed body corporate, since Native Title determination.

He has recently faced criticism about the organisation's island management, but has consistently defended the entity's work.

"There will always be things to do and improve, but I believe we have got a good cohort of people to take our organisations forward," he told board members.

"I am extremely proud and happy with what we have achieved together and feel it is now time for me to move on."

Mr Costello was contacted for comment.

