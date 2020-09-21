Controversial Rainbow Beach project expected to be approved

A model of the proposed new Rainbow Beach service station expected to be approved by the council this week with significant conditions imposed.

A model of the proposed new Rainbow Beach service station expected to be approved by the council this week with significant conditions imposed.

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal to build a new service station at Rainbow Beach is expected to be given the nod of approval this week, but not without a raft of conditions.

Developers Starwand want to build the station in a residentially zoned area at the entrance to the town on Rainbow Beach road.

More than a dozen objections were made about the pitch when it was opened to public feedback.

The servo’s plans attracted more than a dozen complaints from the public.

These focused on traffic concerns, safety, pollution, and the proposal’s clash with the council planning scheme.

However, council staff said there were “other relevant matters” to justify the station.

These included a lack of available land elsewhere for it to be built, and economic need.

“In particular, the applicant’s economic consultant has confirmed that there is an underlining need for the proposed service station in this locality,” staff said in the report to be put before Gympie Regional Council this week.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“While the service station will primarily be supported by passing trade, it will also provide for the ‘day to day’ needs of some residents.

Developer Starwand wants to build the station at the entrance to the town on Rainbow Beach Rd.

“Further, the development will not have a significant impact on other service stations operating in the locality and will provide considerable community benefit.”

The site is being used at the moment as a barge ticketing office.

The council’s staff have recommended the service station be approved, but only with more than 80 conditions imposed on the project.

Gympie’s councillors will vote on the development application at Wednesday’s meeting.