Controversial quarry gets the go ahead

Despite compliance issues "dragging” on a two year approval, council has approved Corbets Link Rd development. Jacob Carson

THE controversial Corbets quarry on the Mary Valley Link Road has been given the green light despite not yet being compliant with a number of conditions imposed on the site.

Gympie region councillors voted 7-1 to approve the quarry yesterday after an amended motion which would have prevented work starting at the site until "substantial compliance” was shown was voted down 3-5.

Planning director Gina Vereker said there were still seven major issues to be addressed at the Mary Valley site, including vegetative screening and that "some of the compliance issues seem to be dragging” from the original application approved in April, 2015.

Cr Dan Stewart said the amendment, supported by Crs Mal Gear and Glen Hartwig, would show the community Gympie council was serious about conditions being met.

Ms Vereker said if the amended motion succeeded, it would delay development at the site for three or four months.

However Mayor Mick Curran voted against the amendment, saying it would send the opposite message.

Corbet's depot on the Bruce Hwy. Renee Albrecht

"My personal opinion is this amendment condition will hold up development, will hold up work and will hold up jobs,” Cr Curran said.

Speaking in support of the original motion, which imposed 37 conditions on the Corbets, Cr Mark McDonald said while there may be a perception of the "Corbets doing what the Corbets want to do,” council's legal teeth would ensure this would not be the case here.

"I trust that the conditions will be met,” he said.

Cr Gear was the only councillor to vote against the application.

Cr James Cochrane was on leave.