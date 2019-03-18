Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Barba before he was deregistered from the NRL.
Ben Barba before he was deregistered from the NRL. Emma Murray
News

Controversial NRL star receives celebrity welcome in Mackay

Caitlan Charles
by
18th Mar 2019 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUT on the town on Friday night, Mackay locals gave Ben Barba a celebrity welcome.

With fans keen to shake hands and snap selfies, the former NRL star appeared happy to oblige as he mixed it with party-goers at The Gallery.

Mr Barba, 29, has made headlines in recent weeks after being dropped from the NQ Cowboys and receiving a lifetime ban from the NRL.

 

Ben Barba at The Gallery in Mackay.
Ben Barba at The Gallery in Mackay.

Mr Barba's $300,000-a-year contract with the North Queensland Cowboys was torn up and he was deregistered by the NRL after CCTV footage taken at the Townsville Casino, on Australia Day, allegedly showed a violent outburst.

The controversial rugby league player would have made his debut with the Cowboys on Saturday in the NRL's opening round.

The 29-year-old is planning to appeal his NRL ban, which stemmed from an incident at the casino. He has since been charged with two counts of public nuisance.

PREVIOUS STORIES

ben barba cowboys editors picks mackay nrl the gallery
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    Careers FOUR blue collar industries have been forecast for high job growth, so if you’re considering a career change you may want to pick one of these.

    • 18th Mar 2019 11:56 AM
    $646K to Mary River to help save Barrier Reef

    premium_icon $646K to Mary River to help save Barrier Reef

    News How this funding will improve the Barrier reef via the Mary River.

    • 18th Mar 2019 11:28 AM
    Gympie's north gets 124mm in 2 hours

    premium_icon Gympie's north gets 124mm in 2 hours

    News More storms on the cards for Gympie today

    • 18th Mar 2019 11:25 AM
    Stay close, be kind: Gympie woman's NZ sister pens her shock

    premium_icon Stay close, be kind: Gympie woman's NZ sister pens her shock

    News 'There is a great sense of loss'

    • 18th Mar 2019 10:37 AM