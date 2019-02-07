Troubling story behind MAFS meltdown

Ines has received a lot of backlash for her behaviour on MAFS.

THIS year's most controversial Married At First Sight bride, Ines Basic, has broken her silence amid a wave of backlash.

Since first appearing on the show earlier this week and "marrying" Bronson Norrish, Ines has been strongly criticised by viewers for her aggressive behaviour towards the former stripper.

It reached a peak on Tuesday night on their honeymoon, when Ines repeatedly screamed at him to "shut the f**k up" while they travelled on a boat to go parasailing.

Addressing her shocking outbursts on MAFS spin-off Talking Married, Ines remained defiant about some of her eyebrow-raising comments on the show.

"I'm not like this evil monster - I just want what I want in life, and I guess maybe people … I don't know, I guess it's just too much for them," she said.

However, she admitted there were moments she wasn't proud of.

"There are some times where I definitely, you know, could have approached the situation a lot differently, like when I was screaming at Bronson on the boat," Ines told host Jayne Azzopardi.

Ines screamed at Bronson before demanding to get off the boat.

She explained she'd been triggered by a joke he'd made about people dying in parasailing accidents.

"I don't think Bronson was aware of the fact that I had a really bad experience in Mexico when I went parasailing," Ines said. "We were dropped just in the middle of the ocean. So me entering that experience with Bronson, I was in a state of panic."

Ines added it had been "hard to watch" her verbal tirade play out on TV.

"Just seeing how distressed I was and bringing my mind back to that moment," she said.

"But obviously the way I acted towards (Bronson) wasn't fair on him at all. He wasn't aware that I was affected by my Mexico experience.

"He may have thought, 'Oh, she's just being rude and obnoxious'. He couldn't see that it was a cry for help, but obviously no one expects to be spoken to like that."

Bronson was shocked.

When quizzed on how she's handled becoming a major target for online hate - Nine has even disabled comments on Instagram posts related to her - Ines shrugged it off.

"I get huge waves of hate, but I don't really read it because they don't actually know me," she explained, before admitting she would have done things differently in hindsight.

"I think I could have been more open and gentle towards Bronson in situations."

Her "husband" appeared separately on Talking Married to deliver his side of the story, revealing how he really felt as Ines screamed at him on the boat.

"It was hard to see it, it was hard to watch it - I felt like a beaten dog," he said.

He added he had "good days and bad days" with Ines, but the bad days "really outweighed the good days".

Despite her treatment of him, Bronson urged fans to stop attacking his "wife" online.

"I don't think anyone should bully anyone. I'm a big boy, I can take it," he said.

Earlier this week, Bronson also detailed a shocking incident that reportedly occurred off-camera at their wedding reception.

"I know (Ines') friends were racist towards my mate, which I didn't find out until later on," he told 9 Honey.

"If I knew that, I would have left the wedding straight away. I know my family and friends wanted me to leave that night. They wanted me to get on a bus and leave with them and go home."

Married At First Sight continues Sunday night at 7pm on Nine.