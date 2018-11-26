Controversial, heavily regulated business opens on main road

Carl Meyer and Hamish Scott have not only started their new vape business in Gympie, they're already eyeing off online expansions.

Troy Jegers

VAPING might be heavily regulated and controversial but for Gympie mates Hamish Scott and Carl Meyer it has become central to their futures.

The pair are both ex-smokers and now co-owners of Vapour Oz, and Mr Scott said the belief in their e-cigarette products was sparked by personal experience.

"I've seen a couple of mates get off the cigarettes with them” Mr Scott said, adding they had worked for him as well.

In fact both are ex-smokers, and they hope to make a business of helping others do the same.

"We enjoy seeing people get off them too,” he said.

Originally from New Zealand, Mr Scott moved to the region six years ago for a "change of lifestyle”.

And he's happy to have made the move.

Vaping is becoming a growing trend as people move away from cigarettes. Troy Jegers

"It's everything I envisioned it would be,” Mr Scott said.

"I call it home now.”

He said the decision to go into business together came when Gympie-born Mr Meyer rang him to say he had bought an old Gympie Army Disposal building.

Now the pair are splitting the job, with Mr Meyer handling the shop business and Mr Scott driving their online market which he hopes to expand to a national scale soon.

And while the industry itself is heavily regulated, with extensive laws around the sale of nicotine juice in Queensland, Mr Scott said there was still a big market to be tapped into.

And so far, so good.

"It's cool watching it grow and seeing that interest (in vaping)”, Mr Scott said.

Address: 64 Crescent Road, Gympie