Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans has put his incredible Sydney home on the market, with a permanent move to his northern NSW retreat on the cards.
Property

Controversial chef Pete Evans lists luxe Sydney home

by Owen Roberts
18th Aug 2020 3:47 PM

Celebrity chef Pete Evans and his wife Nicola Robinson have put their luxury southeastern Sydney home up for sale.

The pair built the five-bedroom Malabar property just 18 months ago with a number of opulent features, including a skateboard half-pipe, a lap pool, four-person spa and even a gym.

As expected, the kitchen is at the heart of the home while there is also an edible garden with herbs.

RELATED: Pete Evans sells Malabar property for $2.76m in off-market sale

Stunning interiors.
Peter Goulding and Theo Karangis of NG Farah real estate have a $3.2 million price guide ahead of a September 12 auction.

The controversial Evans is selling up ahead of a move to the NSW north coast, where he has a multimillion-dollar health retreat. He will soon be opening a healing clinic in Byron's new commercial precinct, The Habitat.

Backyard fun for the whole family.
MORE: Miller buys Kangaroo River retreat from INXS guitarist

Former NSW Premier sells northern beaches abode

Perfectly suited to active families, the home, on a 588sqm block, also has a wellness studio with infrared sauna and a tea room, while there are Tesla solar panels and a powerwall in the double garage.

The lap pool.
The original property was purchased by Evans and Robinson in 2014 for $1.27 million before it was knocked down and rebuilt.

Earlier in the year the couple sold their other Malabar home in an off-market deal worth $2.76 million.

 

Originally published as Controversial chef Pete Evans lists luxe Sydney home

A relaxing retreat for the whole family.
Pete Evans and Nicola Robinson. Source: Instagram
A huge bench in the kitchen.
The huge main bedroom.
