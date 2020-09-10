Controversial anti-vaxxer bus rolls in to Gympie

The anti-vaccination bus parked at Lake Alford in Gympie on Thursday

A CONTROVERSIAL bus promoting the controversial anti-vaccination movement is in Gympie and set to head on to Hervey Bay tomorrow.

As the world anxiously waits for a vaccine to protect people from coronavirus, some of Australia’s anti-vaxxers have ramped up their campaign in the Vaxxed tour bus as they continue to spread what leading health professionals say is a dangerous message.

The Vaxxed bus visit to Hervey Bay was promoted on the Facebook page of Samantha Packer, who is running for the seat of Maryborough for the Informed Medical Options Party.

The party is against “forced medication, compulsory or coerced vaccination and fluoride in the water”, according its website.

Ms Packer had previously shared her concerns about a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

While it’s the first time the Vaxxed bus has hit the road here in Australia, the group behind it toured in 2016 and 2017, screening the documentary Vaxxed made in the United States.

The Vaxxed bus depends on public donations and is the first of its kind outside of the United States.

The group kicked off their tour back in July, starting in south east Queensland visiting 11 destinations, including Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

Anti-vaxxer groups have been slammed as inappropriate and irresponsible by health experts.