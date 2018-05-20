Menu
TIME WARP: Design of the new motel being built on the Bruce Highway.
TIME WARP: Design of the new motel being built on the Bruce Highway.
Council News

Container motel catapults Gympie into design future

scott kovacevic
by
20th May 2018 12:01 AM
BUILT from modules shipped container-like across the seas and offering keyless check-in, Gympie's newest motel is a step towards the future.

Under construction on the Bruce Highway, opposite Red Rooster, the 30-unit motel will offer kitchenettes in each unit, a garden foyer and covered parking.

Keypad entry will let guests check in without seeing the manager, with bookings able to be made online or at a kiosk at the motel.

They will simply be able to go to their door, put in their code and enter, developer and Buckley Group general manager Colin Buckley said.

"We're preparing for the coming day when (on-site managers) will be used less and less,” he said.

The units will also feature "smart glass”, which will turn opaque when the door is closed, making for a private experience.

Mr Buckley said it would gave the units a "roomier” feel.

INNER BEAUTY: A look at what the motel's units will be like inside.
INNER BEAUTY: A look at what the motel's units will be like inside.

The drop in highway traffic from the upcoming bypass was not a deterrent, either.

In fact the site was chosen by the developers because if its consistent weekend trade.

"Gympie itself is one of the strongest motel areas in Queensland,” he said.

"Gympie seems to have a very prominent sports timetable.”

This will be the fifth motel built by the group, Mr Buckley said, and the first to be elevated.

A concrete footpath will be built at the front, and it will have 32 parking spaces.

Three of the units will have disabled access.

Mr Buckley said the modular units gave the project a financial edge, not only in financial terms but also with how fast it could be built.

The motel is expected to be open by the end of the year.

