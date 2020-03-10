Contact tracing continues after Mary Valley COVID-19 diagnosis

A commuter looks through a water-stained window wearing a mask and gloves to help guard against the Coronavirus, on a public bus. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

WHILE a Mary Valley woman remains stable and in isolation on the Sunshine Coast, it has been revealed a Maleny doctor who placed herself in self-isolation did not have any direct contact with the woman, who tested positive to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Seven people who did come into contact with the 38-year-old Maleny woman are in self-isolation, and Queensland Health is still carrying out contact tracing throughout the Gympie region and Mary Valley, down to Maleny, today.

The woman recently travelled from London through Dubai. She tested positive for coronavirus in Gympie on Sunday but it is not known why she specifically travelled to Gympie to get tested.

Qld Health said yesterday anyone who suspected they have coronavirus (if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and have travelled overseas in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19), needs to see a doctor immediately.

“Before your appointment, call ahead and tell the staff what your symptoms are and tell them your travel history or that you may have been in contact with a potential case of coronavirus,” a spokesman said.

Novel coronavirus is a respiratory illness, which means it affects the parts of your body you use to breathe: your nose, throat and lungs. If you’re sick with novel coronavirus your symptoms might include fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

The virus spreads between people, usually when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

You might catch it if someone sneezes or coughs on to you.

You could also catch the virus if they have coughed or sneezed on to a surface (like a door handle) that you touch, getting the droplets on your hands and then transferring them to your mouth, nose or eyes when you touch your face or eat.

Queensland has had 15 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

Of the confirmed cases in Queensland:

5 cases were from a tour group originating in Wuhan, China

3 cases were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship group evacuated from Darwin for treatment in Queensland Hospitals

3 cases were from people returned from Iran

1 case was from a man from China who returned to Brisbane via Dubai

1 case was from a man who returned from Thailand

1 case was from a woman who returned to Brisbane from London, with a short stopover in Singapore.

1 case was from a woman who returned to Brisbane from London via Dubai.

Those most at risk of having novel coronavirus are those who have been to China or Iran in the past 14 days, where they might have come into contact with someone with the virus, or people who know they’ve come into contact with a person who has novel coronavirus.

If you haven’t done either of these things but you’re feeling unwell, you might have novel coronavirus, but right now it’s more likely you’ll have a different illness, like a cold or influenza. If you think you need to see a doctor because you feel unwell, you should go to the doctor as normal or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for health advice.