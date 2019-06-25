Consumer confidence edges up: ANZ

People are feeling more optimistic about their finances but not the economy.

CONSUMER confidence edged up marginally over the weekend, an ANZ survey suggests, as respondents felt optimistic about their finances despite gloom about the economy at large.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index gained 0.1 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' perception of the country's current economic conditions - including the outlook for the next 12 months - down 6.9 per cent but the "time to buy a household item" metric jumping 6.1 per cent.

The weekly measure of sentiment, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, recorded a 4.7 per cent increase regarding people's current financial conditions and a 0.2 per cent rise about their financial conditions over the next year.