Tradie accused of sexual assault comes to attention of watchdog

A TOWNSVILLE tradie accused of sexually assaulting his female clients has come to the attention of the state's construction industry watchdog.

The 46-year-old builder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with seven offences including four counts of sexual assault, two counts of common assault, and unlawful stalking.

The charges relate to three women, one of whom who was allegedly assaulted during repairs in the wake of Townsville's flood event.

He appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the matter was heard for the first time. The Queensland Building and Construction Commission confirmed it was following the incident.

"The QBCC is aware of allegations that charges have been laid against a licensee and will monitor the outcome of court proceedings," it said.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission has the power to suspend or cancel a licence only if a conviction is recorded.

The builder has been on bail since his arrest last month. The Bulletin understands the man owns his own business.

The matter will next be heard on May 21.