Construction starts on $20M Hyne Timber M'boro plant

New construction renders showcasing the glue laminated timber at Hyne Timber's proposed GLT plant in Maryborough.

New construction renders showcasing the glue laminated timber at Hyne Timber's proposed GLT plant in Maryborough. Contributed

CONCEPT designs of Hyne Timber's impressive glue laminated timber plant have been revealed as construction of the massive $20 million project gets underway.

First announced in October last year, the planned expansion to the company's existing plant in Maryborough's industrial estate will create up to 42 jobs for the Heritage City.

The glue laminated timber (GLT) beams are currently being manufactured by the company for construction, with site works expected to start in early March.

According to Hyne Timber's business development manager Robert Mansell, the volume of timber being used in the project will grow back in under eight minutes.

"We know plantation pine is completely renewable but it is always refreshing to learn just how quickly a construction project's volume of timber will grow back based on Australia's plantation footprint," Mr Mansell said.

"The equipment this structure will house into the future will be capable of manufacturing GLT up to 1200mm deep and 240mm wide.

"We are also able to use our automated CNC machine for all the cutting and drilling making the manufacturing process significantly more efficient and 100 per cent accurate for the connection detailing."

All of the plant's internal columns, purlins, girts and rafters will be made from GLT grown by HQ Plantations and Responsible Wood.

The timber will be milled and termite-treated at Hyne Timber's Tuan Mill near Maryborough before arriving at the GLT Plant for the final stage of manufacture and prefabrication ahead of installation.