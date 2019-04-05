Conservation group vows to challenge Coast shark control

Sharks nets and drum lines are now back in place off Noosa, but they could be gone if conservation groups have their way.

COAST shark control measures could soon find themselves in the crosshairs after campaigners vowed to rally against lethal measures across the state.

The push comes after the Humane Society International won a legal bid to stop the killing of sharks caught on drum lines within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

The ruling by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal meant 173 drum lines would be de-hooked within the marine park after the tribunal had ruled tiger, bull and white sharks caught on drum lines had to be tagged and released within 24 hours.

The legal victory, which the State Government had confirmed it would be appealing, could hold ramifications for popular southeast Queensland surfing and swimming spots like the Sunshine Coast.

Humane Society International Australia's marine campaigner Lawrence Chlebeck said once they'd navigated the "fallout" from this week's tribunal ruling and the appeal period, they would start plotting a similar challenge to lethal shark control measures elsewhere.

"We're definitely going to be looking into that soon," Mr Chlebeck said.

He said one of the main rulings to come out of the Great Barrier Reef case was that lethal shark control programs had no direct impact on shark-human interactions and human risk in the ocean.

SUCCESS: Lawrence Chlebeck successfully fought against the State's lethal Shark Control Program. Contributed

Mr Chlebeck said that precedent was one that could be used throughout the rest of the state and around the nation.

"(It was found) killing sharks has no impact on bather safety," Mr Chlebeck said.

"People do love the sharks and people will stand up for the sharks."

Mr Chlebeck said it was important governments now invested in technology and other non-lethal measures to protect ocean-goers.

He said education programs would be much more valuable than killing sharks, and the removal of drum lines and nets would help reduce by-catch.

"It's a big problem," he said.

State Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said he was focussed on the appeal against the AAT decision, and was waiting to hear back from the Federal Environment Minister, who "has been silent despite our urgent request for her assistance in this matter".

The Shark Control Program had been in place since 1962.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford, a former Margaret River, WA, tourism boss, said he'd lived through the aftermath of fatal shark attacks and their impacts on the industry.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford.

He urged against any measure to remove shark nets or drum lines from Coast beaches.

"It was terrible (the WA attacks)," he said.

He said there were two attacks in the space of three years during his time as tourism boss of the famous WA region.

"The media went around the world," Mr Latchford said.

CAUGHT: This blacktip shark was caught in a shark net off Noosa. Contributed

He said he was supportive of further research into effective, safe, non-lethal shark control measures, but until a perfectly safe system was developed, it would be silly to remove the current nets and lines.

"We need to be sensible about this," Mr Latchford said.

"Tourism is very supportive of the shark nets and is very against them being removed.

"No one's saying let's go net the whole ocean. At the end of the day you cannot have people getting eaten.

"That (pulling shark nets out of key Coast locations) would not please tourism at all."

Tony Isaacson would like to see shark monitoring in the Sunshine Coast waterways. Warren Lynam

Renowned Coast shark expert Tony Isaacson said the Great Barrier Reef ruling made it clear it was time the State Government took a different approach to shark control.

He said safety of shark nets were a myth, as they didn't cover the entire depth of the ocean, and sharks were most active in gutters in the surf zone, where they went to feed.

"If we're going to have a sustainable future we need the apex predators," Mr Isaacson said.