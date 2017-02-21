Conscious cuisine the motto at new Cosmic Cafe

HERE'S CHEERS: Owners of the Cosmic Café, Paul and Tina Kirkham-Smith.

IT'S not just the owners saying it - the buzz around town is the Cosmic Cafe is out of this world.

Tina Kirkham-Smith and partner Paul have been working hard at establishing the cafe on Lady Mary Tce for the past three weeks and indications are they are on to a winner.

They started out with a select group of individuals for a taste test evening and from there discovered their exclusively gluten-free menu seems to be a hit.

"We make everything totally gluten-free, so there is no risk of cross-contamination. People are really appreciating it,” Tina said.

Another surprise was the coconut and turmeric chicken.

"I make it at home as a quick and easy dinner with cauliflower rice (finely grated cauliflower instead of rice). At the taste test people commented on it, so it's turned into a regular favourite,” she said.

The couple work hard, not bringing in anything prepared and do as much preparation with as many organic ingredients as they are able.

"We even make our own sauces and salad dressings,” Paul said.

The coffee is another draw.

Called Puro Tempo, the coffee is a fair trade and organic product and roasted on the Sunshine Coast.

Paul describes the flavour as rich and smooth and says the beans are sourced from Mexico, India, Papua New Guinea and Honduras.

However, what really sets the cafe apart is the space itself.

Lots of unique spaces have been created on two different levels, creating intimate corners, bright and airy meeting spaces and even an air-conditioned meeting room, perfect for a larger group or party.

And the decor is an ecclectic mix with a bohemian-gypsy feel with bright splashes of colour, curios and knick-knacks and fun modern art by local painter Milly.

"I'm all about connections. I wanted a space where people can relax and stay a while,” Tina said.