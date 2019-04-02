Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland father Conrad Joseph Carter pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of labourer Wayne Tolme. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Queensland father Conrad Joseph Carter pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of labourer Wayne Tolme. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Crime

Man pleads guilty over fatal one-punch attack

by Vanessa Marsh
2nd Apr 2019 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man who killed 50-year-old Wayne Tolme in a coward punch attack in a KFC car park has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Conrad Joseph Carter, 35, punched Mr Tolme outside a Morayfield KFC in mid-2016, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.

Mr Tolme later died in hospital and Carter today pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to causing the death.

 

Carter has been on bail since the attack and was today remanded in custody pending his sentence after the prosecutor submitted there had been a "seismic shift" in his circumstances due to the plea of guilty and that he should begin his "inevitable" stint in jail.

Carter will be sentenced on Thursday.

one punch can kill queensland crime

Top Stories

    Killer dad who tortured son to death awaits punishment

    premium_icon Killer dad who tortured son to death awaits punishment

    Crime The wait to learn the punishment of a killer Coast dad continues as lawyers scour medical reports.

    Gympie says 'no to Nashville'

    premium_icon Gympie says 'no to Nashville'

    News Gympie residents stand up for town's identity and name

    • 2nd Apr 2019 2:51 PM
    How Gympie striker Davey starred in Gladiators upset

    premium_icon How Gympie striker Davey starred in Gladiators upset

    News Gladiators' message to rival club.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 2:47 PM
    Gympie man in critical condition after three metre fall

    premium_icon Gympie man in critical condition after three metre fall

    News He has been flown to a Brisbane hospital.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 2:43 PM