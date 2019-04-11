Shocking McGregor footage emerges

Conor McGregor walks out of the arena after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October. Picture: John Locher

SHOCK video footage has emerged showing Conor McGregor allegedly swatting and smashing a fan's phone outside a Miami Beach hotel.

McGregor has pleaded not guilty in a US court to charges against him of robbery by sudden snatching, and criminal mischief.

The Irish UFC star was arrested and charged on March 11 after allegedly smashing the phone of 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak last month in Miami.

His case will come before the court again on April 30 with a trial date set for May 13.

If found guilty, "The Notorious" faces up to six years in prison.

Video footage released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office shows the fighter smashing a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

McGregor is seen ­reaching out to Ahmed Abdirzak as if to shake hands, but pulls back and appears to smack the phone to the ground before seemingly stamping on it and then ­walking off.

A civil lawsuit against McGregor was taken out by Abdirzak for at least $15,000 in damages but was dismissed with prejudice in Miami-Dade County court on Monday.

The former double champ was accused of slapping a phone, thought to be worth $1000, out of Abdirzak's hand and stamping repeatedly on it.

Conor McGregor was caught allegedly smashing a fan's phone.

Although the lawsuit against 30-year-old McGregor has been dropped, the famed MMA fighter still faces criminal charges over the alleged incident.

The Crumlin-born fighter learned last week that his charges were to be reduced, with his second-degree felony charge of strong-armed robbery lowered to a third-degree felony of sudden snatching.

The move by Florida prosecutors to reduce the charges decreases the Dubliner's potential prison sentence from 20 years to six.

McGregor was not present at today's court hearing, where his lawyers entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

The 30-year-old's lawyer Sam Rabin told RTE News: "We look forward to resolving this matter as quickly as possible".

McGregor has also been accused of punching a man in a bar brawl after being taunted over his crushing UFC loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cops are investigating claims the UFC star lashed out at the boozer following a row at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh.

McGregor was pictured attending an amateur fight at the Green Isle Hotel in Dublin on Friday night, the day before the alleged attack.

