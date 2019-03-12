Menu
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Conor Mcgregor is seen leaving the 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Crime

McGregor arrested after incident

12th Mar 2019 10:13 AM

UFC star Conor McGregor has been arrested again and charged with multiple offences by police in Florida, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reports McGregor was taken into police custody over an incident with a fan at the end of a night out.

Florida police have reportedly released a mug shot of the UFC star after he was processed and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

According to the report, which cites the police report of the incident, it is alleged McGregor smashed a fans' phone when he attempted to take a photo of the former lightweight champion as he was walking home from a nightclub at 5am local time.

The report claims McGregor slapped the man's phone from his hands and then proceeded to stomp on it several times.

arrest conor mcgregor editors picks miami

